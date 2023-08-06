WWE made major storyline mistake in high profile Championship match at SummerSlam 

WWE SummerSlam delivered on all the buzz that the show had heading into Detroit. But it looks like many fans are disappointed by the finish of the main event.

It was almost a foregone conclusion that Roman Reigns would walk out with his WWE Championship, but in Tribal Combat, it was unclear how he would find a way to put his own cousin down. Jey Uso not only held his own for much of the match but also found a way to neutralize both Reigns and Solo Sikoa when the deck was stacked against him.

The company had so many options here, and it was Jey's own brother who made his return and turned heel. The same brother that Jey sided with a few weeks ago and was prepared to go to war against his own family. So from a storytelling point of view, Jimmy's heel turn makes no sense.

Maybe it was a storyline mistake because there's a major continuation error here. We will have to wait and watch the coming episode of SmackDown to find some answers.

Jimmy and Jey Uso left The Bloodline together a few weeks ago on WWE TV

Jimmy Uso attacked Reigns at Night of Champions, and Jey then left The Bloodline to side with him before trying to fend off Solo Sikoa several weeks in a row.

The Usos then challenged Reigns and Sikoa to a tag team match dubbed 'Bloodline Civil War' at Money in the Bank in London. At the UK PLE, Jey Uso became the first man who handed Roman Reigns his first pinfall loss in 1,294 days.

Shortly after The Bloodline Civil War, Jimmy was put out of commission following a brutal attack by Solo and Roman. Jey was alone and challenged The Head of the Table for not only the Universal Championship but also the title of Tribal Chief, and we all know now what happened in Detroit last night.

