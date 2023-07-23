WWE has a major Carmella problem

Carmella hasn't been on WWE TV since she was replaced at WrestleMania by Sonya Deville. Ahead of her hiatus, the former Women's Champion was working alongside Chelsea Green, but her recent pregnancy announcement has ensured that she will be out of action until 2024.

Green recently admitted that she wouldn't return to Carmella's side when she will make her return to WWE. Green and Deville have an eight-year history that has taken them all the way to the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Carmella is a former Money in the Bank winner and SmackDown Women's Champion. Mella has thrived while working with other people. Her partnerships with Enzo & Cass, and James Ellsworth allowed her to become a major star. But the company now has a big Mella problem; where does she fit into WWE after her return?

WWE is constantly evolving, and the former Women's Champion may find herself in a partnership with someone who is yet to make their debut. But the issue now is that WWE has so many female wrestlers and so little to do with them.

Where will Carmella fit in when she returns to WWE in 2024?

The likes of Xia Li, Aliyah, Natalya, Candice LeRae, Dana Brooke, Emma, Piper Niven, Nikki Cross, Tegan Nox, Lacey Evans, and Tamina have all been overlooked for several months on WWE TV. So finding a spot for Carmella might be difficult when she makes her return.

Aliyah even recently tweeted a passive-aggressive update regarding her return date after being sidelined for almost a year.

The Women's Division has become much more competitive than it once was and has now led to several names like Dana Brooke, heading back down to NXT and following in the footsteps of Mandy Rose. Maybe another run in the developmental brand might be the perfect place to book the Princess of Staten Island after her return to TV.

So the question here remains, what will Mella do when she returns to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

