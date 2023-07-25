WWE has a major Roman Reigns problem

Roman Reigns will face Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat next weekend at SummerSlam with his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

Jey was the first man to pin Reigns in almost four years, and many fans believe that he could be the one to win the undisputed championship at SummerSlam, but where would this leave The Tribal Chief?

If his role as The Head of the Table is also on the line in the match and Jey takes over The Bloodline, then WWE could have a short storyline that could see Reigns trying to reclaim his spot, but he will never reach the heights he currently has again.

Reigns went unpinned for almost four years. He is the most recognizable wrestler in the world and will never replicate what he has accomplished as World Champion. Does this mean his career is over once he drops the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

Will Roman Reigns retire from WWE when he loses his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

Roman Reigns has the perfect role in WWE at the moment, but Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman will only remain by his side if he is champion and Tribal Chief. If he loses these at SummerSlam or even at next year's WrestleMania, this will make the end of Reigns and The Bloodline.

What role is there for Reigns in WWE without The Bloodline? The 38-year-old star created this character in 2020 when he returned to the company after a short hiatus. Since then, The Tribal Chief has become the most successful star in recent history.

The fact that WWE will never be able to give him the same level of success again leads to the impression that Reigns could decide to walk away.

Reigns wouldn't look right battling mid-carders after dominating WWE for so long, but what else is there for him after The Bloodline? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below...

