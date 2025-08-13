WWE has a major Roman Reigns problem

The name of Roman Reigns is enough to generate excitement among the WWE Universe. Whenever the Tribal Chief appears on the show, the crowd goes wild, which proves that he is indeed the megastar of this generation.However, it appears that despite holding this status, WWE has a major problem with the Original Tribal Chief. This problem is evident from his recent booking in the Stamford-based promotion, especially for Clash in Paris 2025.Roman Reigns is already advertised for Clash in Paris 2025, but has not been booked yetInitially, WWE did not confirm Roman Reigns' presence for the upcoming international premium live event. Amid this, Triple H posted an image of the OTC, blended with the graphics of Clash in Paris, which confirmed that Reigns will be part of the show.The Head of the Table was engaged in a heated altercation with Seth Rollins and Vision on RAW last week when he got destroyed by them along with CM Punk &amp; LA Knight. Despite all this development, WWE has still not announced Roman Reigns' match yet, which is undoubtedly a big surprise for the fans.Jey Uso seemingly replaced Roman Reigns?As Roman Reigns was entangled in a physical brawl with Seth Rollins and The Vision last week, fans speculated that The OTC would be part of a Fatal Four-way match with The Visionary, Knight &amp; CM Punk.However, instead of Roman, Jey Uso is announced to be part of the World Championship match at Clash in Paris 2025. This declaration was made by Adam Pearce on the red brand this week when he announced Rollins vs Punk vs Knight vs Jey in a world title showdown at the upcoming PLE.EliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINKIT'S OFFICIAL: CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. vs. LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins for the World Title is set for Clash in Paris. 🚨🚨🚨 #WWERawThis announcement has sparked the debate that the YEET Master has seemingly replaced the former Undisputed Champion in this match, as Roman was originally in that feud on Monday Night RAW.WWE may announce a non-PLE worthy match for the OTCSince Roman is still advertised for the show, it's likely that his match will soon be announced. If this happens, the bout may still not be a PLE-worthy match for the OTC. Over the past few weeks, we have seen how Bronson Reed is becoming the shoe stealer for Reigns.So, the Triple H-led promotion may use this angle to execute Reigns vs Reed at the forthcoming premium live event. Additionally, Bronson was the one who primarily obliterated The OTC last week by executing tsunamis.There is no doubt that Bronson vs Roman is a great match to witness and will elevate the Vision member status in WWE, but it still doesn't seem to be a PLE-worthy match for Reigns.