WWE has a major Roman Reigns problem

By Love Verma
Published Aug 13, 2025 00:48 GMT
Roman Reigns is a former Undisputed WWE Champion. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]
Roman Reigns is a former Undisputed WWE Champion. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]

The name of Roman Reigns is enough to generate excitement among the WWE Universe. Whenever the Tribal Chief appears on the show, the crowd goes wild, which proves that he is indeed the megastar of this generation.

Ad

However, it appears that despite holding this status, WWE has a major problem with the Original Tribal Chief. This problem is evident from his recent booking in the Stamford-based promotion, especially for Clash in Paris 2025.

Roman Reigns is already advertised for Clash in Paris 2025, but has not been booked yet

Initially, WWE did not confirm Roman Reigns' presence for the upcoming international premium live event. Amid this, Triple H posted an image of the OTC, blended with the graphics of Clash in Paris, which confirmed that Reigns will be part of the show.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Ad

The Head of the Table was engaged in a heated altercation with Seth Rollins and Vision on RAW last week when he got destroyed by them along with CM Punk & LA Knight. Despite all this development, WWE has still not announced Roman Reigns' match yet, which is undoubtedly a big surprise for the fans.

Jey Uso seemingly replaced Roman Reigns?

As Roman Reigns was entangled in a physical brawl with Seth Rollins and The Vision last week, fans speculated that The OTC would be part of a Fatal Four-way match with The Visionary, Knight & CM Punk.

Ad

However, instead of Roman, Jey Uso is announced to be part of the World Championship match at Clash in Paris 2025. This declaration was made by Adam Pearce on the red brand this week when he announced Rollins vs Punk vs Knight vs Jey in a world title showdown at the upcoming PLE.

Ad

This announcement has sparked the debate that the YEET Master has seemingly replaced the former Undisputed Champion in this match, as Roman was originally in that feud on Monday Night RAW.

WWE may announce a non-PLE worthy match for the OTC

Since Roman is still advertised for the show, it's likely that his match will soon be announced. If this happens, the bout may still not be a PLE-worthy match for the OTC. Over the past few weeks, we have seen how Bronson Reed is becoming the shoe stealer for Reigns.

Ad

So, the Triple H-led promotion may use this angle to execute Reigns vs Reed at the forthcoming premium live event. Additionally, Bronson was the one who primarily obliterated The OTC last week by executing tsunamis.

There is no doubt that Bronson vs Roman is a great match to witness and will elevate the Vision member status in WWE, but it still doesn't seem to be a PLE-worthy match for Reigns.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications