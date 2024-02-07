WWE to make a game-changing announcement at the Press Event in Las Vegas? Exploring the possibility

On the night of February 8, WWE will host the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event in Las Vegas. It's a huge show that is free to the public and will feature some of the company's top stars. The two headliners are undoubtedly Roman Reigns and The Rock, and it is expected that their match at The Show of Shows will be announced at the event. However, what if the company has another game-changing announcement in mind?

With the event just a few hours away, a portion of the WWE Universe is going into it disappointed. Following the Royal Rumble, many were hoping to see Cody Rhodes finally finish his story by defeating Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, the introduction of The Rock into the storyline seemingly changed those plans. Now, fans expect an announcement confirming a match to resolve an Anoa'i family dispute. It is expected to be two months now, but chances are it could also be in 16 days.

This game-changing announcement could see WWE do a complete 180 and instead announce that the match between The Rock and Reigns will take place at Optus Stadium in Australia. In other words, their battle would take place at Elimination Chamber Perth rather than in Lincoln Field at WrestleMania 40.

With rumors suggesting that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is only being booked from a financial perspective, Optus Stadium makes a lot more sense. In terms of sheer size, it is much larger and can seat way more people. More people equals more money, which is exactly what WWE wants. That said, this is all just speculation, and fans will only really know what the plan is at the event.

The Rock sent a huge message ahead of WWE's WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event

Whether it happens at WrestleMania 40 or at Elimination Chamber, The Rock seems to be set on one thing and one thing only, facing Roman Reigns. The People's Champion is keen to sit at the Head of the Table, and he let the people know about it on Instagram.

Ahead of the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event, The Rock shared a message on social media. It was pretty simple, as it featured him just working out and prepping before confronting Reigns on SmackDown last week. All while his iconic speech from WWE Day 1 played in the background.

It will be interesting to hear just what The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment has to say on February 8. Safe to say, the fans will be listening closely.

What do you think will come from The Rock and Roman Reigns' press conference at the Kickoff event?

