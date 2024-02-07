The Rock sends a message ahead of WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event

The Road to WrestleMania 40 looks to be a bumpy one following The Rock's surprise return to WWE. The Great One seemingly took Cody Rhodes' spot in the main event of The Show of Shows against Roman Reigns.

We will find out whether that is actually the case this Thursday, with WWE touching down in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event. The Brahma Bull will be there, along with Roman Reigns and other superstars. Multiple matches are expected to be confirmed for The Grandest Stage of Them All at the event.

The Hollywood megastar took to Instagram to send a message to his fans, referencing the Last Supper. The clip featured his "head of the table" promo from WWE RAW: Day 1 playing in the background.

"Last Supper 🌍 See y’all in Vegas this Thursday. ~ People’s Champ #WrestleMania40 #KickOffPressEvent @wwe !! 4PM @tmobilearena !!," The Rock shared.

It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is announced for The Show of Shows on Thursday, especially with WWE acknowledging the immense fan support for Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare could still re-enter the picture.

Which WWE Superstars will join The Rock and Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event?

WWE has advertised several superstars for Thursday's WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event. Cody Rhodes will join The Rock and Roman Reigns, either as part of their story or to announce another match for himself.

If he stays on RAW, The American Nightmare may challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. The Visionary will also be there so his match may get confirmed, whether against Rhodes or anybody else.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair will be in Las Vegas as well. While not advertised, Bayley and IYO SKY could be there too, as their WWE Women's Championship match has already been confirmed.

The press event from Sin City will stream live on Peacock and WWE's social media handles at 7 pm EST on Thursday.

