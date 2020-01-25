WWE makes a hilarious mistake on Royal Rumble match graphic

25 Jan 2020, 04:28 IST

WWE made quite the error

It's Royal Rumble weekend which means that all eyes are currently on WWE and many of their employees are under huge amounts of pressure. This means that mistakes happen and whoever is editing match graphics for the company's official website made quite the mistake when they edited Erik from The Viking Raiders as part of The Royal Rumble match instead of Erick Rowan.

That's the wrong Erick...

It's thought that maybe the editor was told to edit Erik in but wasn't specifically told that it was Erick Rowan, in an update, the photo has since been edited to take the former Raw Tag Team Champion out of the picture but Rowan still hasn't been added despite already been announced for the 30-man Rumble match.

WWE cropped Erik out of the image

Erik and Ivar lost the Raw Tag Team Championships this past week on Raw and even though the men who defeated them, Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy went on to announce their places in the Rumble match as part of a backstage segment, The Viking Raiders are not announced as of writing.

