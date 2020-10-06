WWE makes a big revelation on Twitter on the SmackDown mystery hacker after RAW

As seen on RAW, Mustafa Ali revealed himself as the leader of RETRIBUTION. The Superstar also reacted to the unexpected development after RAW went off the air.

However, the fans are wondering if the big revelation would have anything to do with the SmackDown mystery hacker storyline that was seemingly dropped months ago.

WWE seems to have acknowledged the mystery hacker angle on Twitter. WWE on Fox's official Twitter handle tweeted out the following, which pretty much confirmed that Mustafa Ali was set to be the hacker.

@AliWWE with the #RETRIBUTION HACK! #WWERaw

Dave Meltzer was the first to report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mustafa Ali would be revealed as the SmackDown mystery hacker.

Mustafa Ali's WWE future on RAW looks bright as the leader of RETRIBUTION

Mustafa Ali was sidelined for an extended period, and while he was away from WWE TV, the company came up with an intriguing mystery hacker storyline on SmackDown.

WWE aired vignettes of a hooded figure sending cryptic messages to the entire locker room. The episodes of SmackDown frequently featured untimely glitches, and it all boiled down to the point wherein the hacker's identity had to be revealed sooner rather than later.

However, WWE mysteriously dropped the hacker storyline as the vignettes stopped airing. Mustafa Ali was also brought back as part of the babyface team in the feud between Apollo Crews and The Hurt Business on RAW.

Mustafa Ali's highly-anticipated return lost steam as he was soon wrestling matches on WWE Main Event. The fans, who have always wanted to see him get a push, were disappointed once again about WWE's apparent lack of faith in the 34-year-old Superstar.

It might have all been just a precursor of the major swerve that unfolded on the latest episode of RAW. Mustafa Ali initially seemed to be in Hurt Business' corner in the fight against RETRIBUTION. However, the former 205 Live Superstar turned heel and instructed the rebellious faction to unleash an attack on the Hurt Business.

The segment ended with Mustafa Ali standing tall, flanked by the members of RETRIBUTION. As the leader of the faction, Mustafa Ali has added a much-needed dimension to the RETRIBUTION angle, which was beginning to flounder with each passing week.

What would WWE have in store for the faction with their new leader going forward? Would WWE tie it all together by referencing the mystery hacker storyline?