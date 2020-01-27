WWE makes huge change to The Fiend at The Royal Rumble

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News

27 Jan 2020, 07:55 IST SHARE

The Fiend has changed!

The Fiend took on Daniel Bryan in a Strap match as part of The Royal Rumble pay-per-view where he defended his Universal Championship and was able to bring his own custom title to the ring with him.

Whilst Bray Wyatt's alter-ego came to the ring in his usual attire, holding his creepy lantern head, but the WWE Universe noticed that there was a huge difference between this match and ones that Wyatt had taken part in up to now.

The Fiend didn't wrestle under the red lights, for the first time, since debuting as a character in WWE but it didn't appear to have much of an effect on the star, even though many fans have started a theory that believes that the red light is the source of his power.

Wyatt debuted the red light when the character stepped in the ring at Hell in a Cell last year, but there have been many complaints about the fact that the light makes the match much harder to see. It appears that WWE has listened to fans and decided to switch things up.

