WWE makes interesting change to upcoming Madison Square Garden live event

If you're heading to the WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden on December 26, you will not see the original advertised main event.

The post-WWE holiday tour is one of the biggest times for the company every year, as they are usually some of the most heavily attended live events of the year. But one of the advertised matches for this Monday is no longer taking place.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the originally scheduled main event for the upcoming WWE Live event at Madison Square Garden has undergone a massive change. The original main event was scheduled to be an eight-man tag team match that would feature The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa taking on Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, and Sheamus.

That match has now been changed to a simple tag team match that will see the Undisputed RAW and SmackDown World Tag Team Champions, The Usos, take on Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman.

There is no reasoning at this time as to why the main event has been changed.

Bray Wyatt is scheduled to appear at the WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden on December 26

Although he hasn't competed since returning earlier this year at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt is advertised to be at Madison Square Garden this Monday night for the WWE Live Event.

Beyond the main event, a huge ladder match is scheduled for the Intercontinental Championship. The match will feature GUNTHER defending his title against Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Kofi Kingston, and Santos Escobar.

Other people scheduled to appear are Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Hit Row, and more.

MSG @TheGarden



🎟: @Windham6 returns to The Garden for the first time in over three years for the Annual @WWE Live Holiday Tour on Dec 26!🎟: go.msg.com/WWEHoliday22 .@Windham6 returns to The Garden for the first time in over three years for the Annual @WWE Live Holiday Tour on Dec 26!🎟: go.msg.com/WWEHoliday22 https://t.co/B1JQXyUXhO

