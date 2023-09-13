WWE making the same mistake with Becky Lynch as done with 15-time champion? Exploring the chances

Becky Lynch has recently achieved a significant feat in WWE, capturing the NXT Women's Championship. While this accomplishment was a long time coming, her time as a main roster star may affect her run as champion, much like Charlotte Flair in 2020.

Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. During her second reign, The Queen only held the title for 63 days before IYO SKY dethroned her. Flair only defended the title once but still lost the match due to a disqualification against SKY. While Flair's second reign was lackluster, Becky Lynch may not have this problem.

The rumored reason for The Queen's spontaneous reign was that Rhea had visa issues due to the pandemic, which could be why it may have been a rushed and unplanned angle. This time around, Lynch will likely have a longer reign and use it to build and introduce new stars, whether in NXT or the main roster.

If Becky would defend the title on Monday Night RAW, she could promote developmental stars, unlike what Charlotte did.

Becky Lynch won the NXT Women's Championship to boost the third brand's ratings?

Lynch and Stratton initially met backstage at WWE Payback.

Aside from The Man, another main roster star who won NXT gold is current North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. Interestingly, the Stamford-based promotion may be doing this on purpose.

Bill Apter explained that the WWE may be bringing in WWE main roster stars like Becky Lynch in NXT to boost ratings. He stated that the developmental brand has become more interesting to watch, and the ratings have improved.

"I think they have noticed that since they have been bringing people from the main roster, more people are excited to watch NXT, and their ratings have been very, very good. So it's improving the product there, and I also think that the main roster stars coming down to NXT are giving the wrestlers more of a wonderful feeling like that, 'Look at this, we have main stars coming here and helping work with us.' I think that's a great idea, I really do."

Why is Becky Lynch winning NXT gold an essential milestone for her?

The Man has accomplished many things in her wrestling career but has never become the NXT Women's Champion until today. This made her one of the company's grand slam champions.

It remains to be seen how Big Time Becks' title reign pans out moving forward.

