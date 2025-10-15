  • home icon
  • WWE has a massive problem with Roman Reigns

WWE has a massive problem with Roman Reigns

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 15, 2025 10:51 GMT
Roman Reigns is Undisputed Tribal Chief! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Roman Reigns is the Original Tribal Chief! (Image credit: WWE.com)

Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns kicked off Crown Jewel 2025 with his brutal Australian Street Fight match against Bronson Reed. Both powerhouses had an intense battle.

The Original Tribal Chief looked impressive and was dominating the pace until Bron Breakker interfered and ambushed the leader of the OG Bloodline. The pace once again saw another switch as The Usos took Bron and Bronson out.

Meanwhile, it looks like the Stamford-based promotion has a massive problem with Roman Reigns. Here's why.

Roman Reigns' major WWE match may be canceled

At Crown Jewel, Jey Uso mistakenly took out Roman Reigns with a Spear, which was meant for Bronson Reed. The Australian star then took advantage of the blunder, delivered his own signature move as the final nail in the coffin, and pinned the OTC to capture a shocking win.

That said, it was certain that the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's rivalry with The Vision was nowhere close to concluding. Moreover, there has been a buzz for a long time that Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins may compete in a superbout and finally settle their years-long feud at WrestleMania 42 next year in Las Vegas.

With The Visionary's unfortunate injury, the plans may be snubbed, and the Triple H-led creative team and Roman have landed in massive trouble as they must rework new plans for the 40-year-old icon.

What can the OTC do now?

Crown Jewel saw tensions brewing within the OG Bloodline as Jey Uso mistakenly cost the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion a winnable bout.

The OTC was visibly upset, and he was also heard saying to his cousin that he did not need them and didn't want to see them before Christmas, and he left the squared circle. Even Main Event Jey walked out on his twin, who was left alone.

In the following episode of RAW, Jey told his brother Jimmy that maybe Roman was right and they should focus on themselves. Thus, the cracks within the OG Bloodline are clearly visible, and it could lead to a new saga involving Roman and The Usos in the Bloodline family story.

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
