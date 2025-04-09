WWE may have accidentally spoiled 9-time champion will get inserted into Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena match at WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes and John Cena are set to headline WrestleMania 41 in a massive singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The American Nightmare and The Franchise Player have been tearing each other apart on the mic and have not engaged in much physical action over the past few weeks, except for Rhodes delivering a Cross Rhodes to Cena a couple of weeks ago on WWE RAW.

Both men have managed to build a lot of heat against each other ahead of their title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All, and the WWE Universe has been very excited to see Cena wrestle as a heel perhaps for the last time in his career. However, ahead of the massive match, WWE has dropped a massive tease, making fans speculate over what could happen in less than two weeks in Las Vegas.

What did WWE tease for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes?

During this week's edition of the red brand show, WWE brought a massive WrestleMania record to light. The company revealed that Roman Reigns would main event The Grandest Stage of Them All once again, and would become the star to have the most number of main event matches in WrestleMania history.

Reigns is set to face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match during the main event of Night One. Before WrestleMania 41, the nine-time champion has won the world title 6 times and has main evented The Show of Shows nine times in his career. With this Triple Threat match, the number of main events would go up to 10.

However, while revealing the statistical note, the Stamford-based company stated that Reigns would main event The Showcase of The Immortals for the 11th time, which would be a mistake. However, this could also be a massive tease that the OTC could get added to the massive John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes match on Night Two to make it a Triple Threat match as well.

Roman Reigns could get awarded a world title match

The Triple Threat match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins already has some high stakes. The animosity between all three stars can be felt week after week, and the involvement of Paul Heyman has made things more interesting ahead of WrestleMania.

One intriguing fact about this big-ticket match is that it carries no stipulation - it's just a straight three-way dance between the stars, with not much at stake other than their rivalries.

Just a week before The Show of Shows, considering the massive heat all three men have, the company could announce that the winner of the Triple Threat match would get a world championship opportunity at the time and place of his choosing.

This could lead to the OTC picking a win against Punk and Rollins to be eligible for a world title match. Reigns could then cash in on his opportunity and get himself added to the main event match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes on Night Two, instantly raising the stakes for everyone involved.

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock could be built following WrestleMania 41

John Cena shocked the world with a heel turn and alignment with The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025. The WWE Universe has been speculating that The Brahma Bull will return to the company at The Grandest Stage of Them All to assist John Cena win the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes.

If Roman Reigns gets added to the match as well, this could be the moment WWE teases a singles match between the Samoan stars for the first time in history, which the fans have been waiting for. A possible mix-up between the two could just be the start of a grand feud, instantly making the build for a head-to-head clash a must-watch.

This could also turn out to be a surprise if The Rock ends up betraying Cena and helping Roman Reigns win back his Undisputed WWE Championship, which The Brahma Bull wanted to do at WrestleMania XL as well. Time will tell what Triple H has in store for Cena vs. Rhodes at The Showcase of The Immortals.

