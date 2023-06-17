WWE may have already spoiled the final Women's Money in the Bank participant; subtle hint you missed

WWE will fill the sixth spot in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match next Monday on RAW. The winner of the Raquel Rodriguez versus Trish Stratus match will punch their ticket to the PLE at the O2 Arena in London. With that said, WWE may have already spoiled the outcome of the qualifying match with their graphic for the event.

Raquel Rodriguez will qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match against Trish Stratus on RAW. The powerhouse is on a poster WWE recently dropped for their upcoming premium live event. Another thing of note is that the poster shows seven participants in the women’s ladder match despite the match featuring six contestants.

It is possible that WWE could add a seventh participant in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, and IYO SKY have already qualified for the match. Bayley qualified as well when she beat Michin last Friday on SmackDown. However, The Role Model will put her spot on the line against Shotzi next week on the blue brand.

The match was booked after IYO SKY accepted the challenge on Bayley’s behalf this week on SmackDown. Tensions have risen between the two Damage CTRL members ever since Dakota Kai was sidelined with an injury. A miscommunication between the two even cost IYO her match against Zelina Vega on the latest edition of the blue brand.

Will Bayley lose her spot in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match?

Bayley qualified for the ladder match by beating Michin last week on SmackDown. Karrion Kross attacked AJ Styles, who was on commentary after the match. The two squared off against each other in a mixed tag team match that saw Kross debut a new finisher this week on SmackDown.

Bayley, on the other hand, tried to help IYO in her match against Zelina Vega but failed terribly. The Genius of the Sky was clearly frustrated with her partner after the match and forced The Role Model into putting her spot on the line against Shotzi as payback.

The Damage CTRL leader could lose her spot in the match next week on SmackDown. This could finally lead to a feud between IYO and Bayley that’s been in the making for months. Only time will tell if Triple H will pull the trigger on the implosion.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes