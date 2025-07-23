WWE may have buried one of their brightest young stars for good after what The Undertaker did to him

The Undertaker might have buried one of WWE's young stars for good after what happened on Tuesday night. The Phenom confronted Trick Williams on this week's episode of NXT, hitting the reigning TNA World Champion with a Chokeslam.

After successfully defending the TNA World Championship at Slammiversary, Williams was confronted by the WWE Hall of Famer. The former NXT Champion didn't mince his words about The Deadman's LFG team, prompting the legend to visit the developmental brand.

Williams was feeling confident talking trash to The Undertaker, who proceeded to take a shot at his reign as TNA World Champion. The legendary superstar then grabbed the 31-year-old's neck before hoisting him up for a thunderous Chokeslam.

However, it might have caused more damage to Trick Williams than good. While it was great to see a legend give some rub to a young talent, the current TNA World Champion isn't as established as Bron Breakker, whom The Undertaker attacked two years ago.

WWE will have to make Trick Williams look stronger than ever to recover from being put on the mat by the legend. Williams teased a possible matchup against Oba Femi, who is the current NXT Champion.

With Jacy Jayne already holding the Women's NXT Championship and the TNA Knockouts World Championship, it might be time for a male double champion. If Williams gets the win over Oba Femi and turns into "Trick Two Belts," he'll look like a bigger star.

Bron Breakker quickly recovered from The Undertaker's Chokeslam

After The Undertaker hit the Chokeslam on Bron Breakker in October 2023, he quickly recovered and was called up to the main roster four months later. He won the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn at SummerSlam last year and lost it to Jey Uso in less than two months before regaining it after 27 days.

Breakker held on to the title until WrestleMania 41, when he lost it to Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal 4-Way match that also involved Finn Balor and Penta. He would join Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman the following night on RAW and is now scheduled to team up with Bronson Reed to take on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam.

If Breakker can recover, Trick Williams should be able to come back, too, as long as WWE books him right.

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More