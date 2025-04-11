WWE may have confirmed that a 2-time champion will miss a historic show

WWE recently confirmed that Clash in Paris will take place on August 31 at the Paris La Défense Arena, but fans quickly noticed something surprising – The Phenomenal One is missing from the event's official poster. It looks like AJ Styles won’t be part of WWE’s big event in France later this year.

This comes as a shock, especially considering how popular Styles was with the French crowd last year at Backlash: France. When he entered the arena, the fans gave him one of the loudest reactions of the night, showing just how much they love him. The same night, he headlined the event in a huge WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes.

Despite that connection with the fans overseas, AJ Styles is now focused on his feud with Logan Paul, the two have been going back and forth since Paul eliminated Styles from the Royal Rumble earlier this year. They are expected to clash in a singles match at WrestleMania 41, which might be the reason why Styles might not appear in Paris.

With Clash in Paris shaping up to be another major international show for the Stamford-based promotion, fans will definitely feel the absence of a top name like Styles. As of now, there’s been no official update, but if the posters are anything to go by, the two-time world champion may be missing from one of the year's most hyped events.

Is WWE not giving The Phenomenal One the hype he needs?

AJ Styles versus Logan Paul might be a big-name match on paper, but according to a wrestling veteran, it is not creating the kind of buzz many expected. On The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, veteran journalist Bill Apter shared his thoughts on the current state of the feud and explained why the excitement just isn’t there.

After mentioning that while both styles and Logan Paul are still big names, something about this rivalry feels off. He said fans might be more focused on just seeing AJ back in a big match rather than being truly invested in the storyline.

The former WWE Champion is scheduled to face Karrion Kross this week on RAW, which could be a key moment for him to regain momentum. With the Show of Shows getting closer, WWE may still have time to add some spark to the storyline.

At the moment, though, many fans and experts feel that the story is missing that extra edge. Whether it is the build-up or the lack of emotional investment, AJ Styles' Road to WrestleMania does not seem as compelling as some of the other top matches on the card.

