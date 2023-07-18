WWE may have been forced to change Seth Rollins' confrontation with ex-Universal Champion; Analyzing the possibility

Seth Rollins' SummerSlam opponent might be confirmed after his confrontation with a former Universal Champion on RAW. Additionally, WWE may have been forced to change the segment to a backstage one after what happened in June.

We're referring to none other than Finn Balor, who looks to be set for a rematch against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2023. While the champ was set for a backstage interview with Byron Saxton, Finn Balor interrupted and demanded a match to be made.

So why was this done backstage? A change may have been made because of what happened on the June 12 episode of RAW when the crowd hijacked the segment.

In case you forgot, the confrontation last month between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor was hijacked by the crowd, who refused to let Balor get even a word in and only sang Rollins' song.

While Rollins was happy about it, fans watching on TV didn't seem too pleased. In case you forgot, check out the video in the tweet below to refresh your memory:

Public Enemies @TheEnemiesPE3 #WWERAW The crowd wasn’t letting my man Finn Balor say anything

It will be interesting to see how things play out between the two at the Biggest Party of the Summer. Balor assaulted Rollins after seemingly walking away, setting the stage for a big rematch.

Would you like to see Rollins vs. Balor at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here