WWE may have found Bray Wyatt's replacement and he could debut on RAW

Bray Wyatt was expected to be a part of WrestleMania weekend after being spotted in Los Angeles by several fans.

Wyatt failed to appear after reports suggested that his match against Bobby Lashley was pulled because he was struggling with a "physical issue." It's unclear if The Eater of Worlds will return tonight on RAW after WrestleMania, but the company might have found a replacement following recent releases.

It was recently reported that WWE had granted the release requests of Grizzled Young Veterans, who had been working as part of The Schism in NXT. Joe Gacy created the group last year and was later joined by Ava Raine.

The stable showed a promising future as Gacy and Raine recently emerged victorious at NXT Stand & Deliver, but it looks like the group is seemingly no more.

The Rock's daughter already has a bright future ahead of her in WWE, but Joe Gacy could now be fast-tracked to the main roster to become the new "face of fear" in place of Bray Wyatt or even make a part of his storylines following WrestleMania.

Joe Gacy has shown the talent that he possesses throughout his time on WWE NXT and could link up with Bray Wyatt

Joe Gacy has a way with the crowd, and with words, he would be the perfect man to step in for Bray or even be recruited by him on the main roster. Since Wyatt returned to WWE, fans have been pushing for Gacy to be seen as a member of his family or at least the man behind one of his puppets.

It appeared that The Schism was onto something in NXT, but given the recent releases, the group would have to recruit new members to move forward. It's unclear why Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid (also known as Zack Gibson and James Drake) asked for their releases, but WWE needs to make the best of a bad situation.

Can you see Joe Gacy making an impact on the main roster in Bray Wyatt's absence? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

