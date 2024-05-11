WWE may have given away a potential spoiler on Rhea Ripley's return from injury

Rhea Ripley has had a start to forget in this new WWE era. After successfully defending her title at WrestleMania 40, she was forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship after suffering an injury at the hands of Liv Morgan the night after. On top of that, she is expected to be sidelined for a couple of months. However, a recent announcement from the promotion could be a hint to her potential return.

WWE recently announced that both Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley will be at Fanatics Fest NYC on August 18, 2024. Both superstars will be signing autographs, taking pictures, and making a live panel appearance. This appearance from Mami could have a lot of implications, especially with regard to her return from injury.

Rhea Ripley, despite being injured remains one of WWE's top superstars. With that in mind, the promotion is unlikely to make her first appearance after months in a non-televised setting. Taking that into consideration, there is a chance that Ripley could make her return at SummerSlam 2024. She may even be involved in the show itself or could have a role to play in the build-up to the event.

The latest fans can expect Ripley to return should be right after SummerSlam. Either way, while she has been announced for Fanatics Fest NYC, there is a good chance she will come back much earlier. Regardless, this is all just speculation, and there is no way of knowing when exactly she will return.

Rhea Ripley could be on the verge of losing her Dom Dom

Liv Morgan took away something very important from Rhea Ripley. Embarking on her "Revenge Tour", Morgan's attack on Mami, forced the latter to let go of the Women's World Championship. However, it looks like Morgan has only just begun, as she looks to "take everything away" from Ripley. And now, it looks like she has set her sights on Dominik Mysterio.

For the longest time, Dom Dom belonged to one person, and one person only, Mami. But, in the last few weeks, there have been suggestions that Mysterio could be switching allegiances, and siding with Morgan. Whether it was their first silent stare down weeks ago, or when they walked out of the same room days later, or more recently when Morgan was spotted with a purple bandana in her pocket, Ripley may have to start worrying about her Papi.

It would be in Mami's best interests to keep an eye on RAW in the coming weeks. Despite how it looks, it feels as though The Judgment Day could be headed for a break-up. And, it wouldn't be that surprising if Liv Morgan ends up having something to do with it.

