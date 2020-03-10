WWE may have dropped a big hint about splitting Seth Rollins' faction (Opinion)

The Monday Night Messiah and his disciples.

WWE currently has a good number of factions across all their brands but they could be ready to split one of them pretty soon.

Seth Rollins' stable on Monday Night RAW could be heading for splitsville and the hint for the same was dropped at Elimination Chamber.

The Street Profits defended their newly-won RAW Tag Team titles against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy and they retained the belts at the end of the 19-minute match.

What happened after the match was more interesting to note than the match itself. Seth Rollins was seen yelling at Murphy after the loss before the Monday Night Messiah, which was has been viewed as the first sing of discord in the team. Murphy even took to Twitter after the match and asked for forgiveness for his 'sin'.

Forgive me @WWERollins for I have sinned! It’s been 2 hours since I lost our rematch to the Street Prophets. — “The Disciple” Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) March 9, 2020

The current plan for WrestleMania 36 is to have Seth Rollins take on Kevin Owens in a singles match, which means that Murphy and the Authors of Pain could be in their leader's corner. The AOP should ideally challenge Street Profits for the tag titles at the Show of Shows.

Murphy is one of Paul Heyman's projects and that's one of the reasons why he has booked to be under Seth Rollins' tutelage. The post-match outburst, which went under the radar, could be the beginning of the full-blown dissension amongst the group.

The long-term plan is to have Murphy break out to be a singles star and they could be heading in that direction if Vince McMahon sees fit.

While it's still too soon to judge, the seeds of a split may have been dropped after the Elimination Chamber match itself and the possible angle could unravel on WWE programming in the weeks and months to follow, with a big moment possibly saved up for WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins and his disciples have done a fine job of being the top heel faction of RAW and it may be too soon to book them all to go their separate ways. What do you guys think? Jolt down your opinions in the comments section.