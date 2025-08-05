  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE May Have Subtly Confirmed Roman Reigns Will Re-Form The Shield With Two Major Stars

WWE May Have Subtly Confirmed Roman Reigns Will Re-Form The Shield With Two Major Stars

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 05, 2025 08:26 GMT
Roman Reigns was attacked on RAW after SummerSlam 2025! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Roman Reigns was attacked on RAW after SummerSlam 2025! (Credits: WWE.com)

The post-SummerSlam 2025 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW ended with a bang. Roman Reigns made an appearance on the red brand just before the show was about to go off-air, and Seth Rollins, along with his heel faction, was leaving the arena after laying out CM Punk and LA Knight.

Ad

The OTC launched an attack on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed before confronting Seth Rollins for the first time since WrestleMania 41. However, things turned south for Roman Reigns as he got caught in the numbers game, and The Vision delivered a furious beating on the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

WWE hinted at a new faction

World Wrestling Entertainment, on its official X account, has hinted at a possible alliance between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and LA Knight as the OTC rushed in to take on Seth Rollins and his heel faction after they attacked Punk and The Megastar.

Ad

While some clips show Knight, Punk, and Reigns arguing after the show went off-air, in a surprising turn of events, the Original Tribal Chief may re-form "The Shield" with The Best in the World and The Megastar to take down the common enemy, The Vision.

The OTC is not done with Seth Rollins and crew

With the main event segment, it appears the company has officially written Roman Reigns off television with the attack, as he is rumored to have started filming his upcoming Hollywood project, The Street Fighter.

Ad

However, the segment also confirmed that the animosity between Rollins and Reigns is still at its peak, and their feud is far from over, which also raises the chances of a potential alliance between Punk, Rollins, and Knight.

A title match was teased

Moreover, LA Knight and CM Punk are both set to continue their rivalry with Seth Rollins and his heel stable. A Triple Threat title match was subtly hinted at on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

The Megastar faced off against Seth Rollins in the main event for the World Heavyweight Title. However, the match ended controversially with a DQ after CM Punk jumped Rollins mid-match, causing chaos.

After the show went off the air, Punk and Knight got into a heated argument, teasing a potential Triple Threat title match at WWE Clash in Paris 2025.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications