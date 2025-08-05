WWE May Have Subtly Confirmed Roman Reigns Will Re-Form The Shield With Two Major Stars

The post-SummerSlam 2025 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW ended with a bang. Roman Reigns made an appearance on the red brand just before the show was about to go off-air, and Seth Rollins, along with his heel faction, was leaving the arena after laying out CM Punk and LA Knight.The OTC launched an attack on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed before confronting Seth Rollins for the first time since WrestleMania 41. However, things turned south for Roman Reigns as he got caught in the numbers game, and The Vision delivered a furious beating on the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.WWE hinted at a new factionWorld Wrestling Entertainment, on its official X account, has hinted at a possible alliance between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and LA Knight as the OTC rushed in to take on Seth Rollins and his heel faction after they attacked Punk and The Megastar.While some clips show Knight, Punk, and Reigns arguing after the show went off-air, in a surprising turn of events, the Original Tribal Chief may re-form &quot;The Shield&quot; with The Best in the World and The Megastar to take down the common enemy, The Vision.The OTC is not done with Seth Rollins and crewWith the main event segment, it appears the company has officially written Roman Reigns off television with the attack, as he is rumored to have started filming his upcoming Hollywood project, The Street Fighter.However, the segment also confirmed that the animosity between Rollins and Reigns is still at its peak, and their feud is far from over, which also raises the chances of a potential alliance between Punk, Rollins, and Knight.A title match was teasedMoreover, LA Knight and CM Punk are both set to continue their rivalry with Seth Rollins and his heel stable. A Triple Threat title match was subtly hinted at on Monday Night RAW.The Megastar faced off against Seth Rollins in the main event for the World Heavyweight Title. However, the match ended controversially with a DQ after CM Punk jumped Rollins mid-match, causing chaos.After the show went off the air, Punk and Knight got into a heated argument, teasing a potential Triple Threat title match at WWE Clash in Paris 2025.