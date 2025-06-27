WWE may have hinted that The Usos will reunite after Night of Champions 2025

The Usos are one of the most illustrious tag teams in all of professional wrestling. WWE may have hinted that Jimmy and Jey Uso could soon reunite, potentially after the Night of Champions 2025 Premium Live Event.
Jimmy is feuding with Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo while being signed to SmackDown. Meanwhile, his twin brother Jey recently lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther on RAW. He also failed to qualify for the final of the King of the Ring Tournament.
However, The Usos could soon reunite and take the tag team division by storm. The last time The Usos teamed up was in March 2025 when Jimmy made a rare appearance on RAW and helped his brother beat A-Town Down Under in a Tag Team Match. In this article, we explore a few reasons why this could happen.
Michael Cole repeatedly mentioned The Usos during Jimmy Uso vs. JC Mateo
Jimmy Uso was in action against JC Mateo on this week's WWE SmackDown. During the match, Michael Cole repeatedly mentioned The Usos' illustrious career and highlighted their success as a tag team.
This could be a potential sign that Jimmy and Jey are on the verge of a full-time reunion. They also teamed up during last year's Men's WarGames Match, representing the OG Bloodline and securing a vital win over the new Bloodline.
Jey Uso is without a proper storyline now after losing the World Title and his KOTR loss to Cody Rhodes
Jey Uso is currently without a proper storyline, especially after losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther. The newly crowned champion will defend his title against Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL on July 12.
The former champion also failed to guarantee himself a title shot at the SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event after losing to Cody Rhodes in the KOTR semifinal on RAW. Jey's loss to Rhodes meant that The American Nightmare advanced to the final of the King of the Ring Tournament and will face Randy Orton tomorrow at the Night of Champions.
Solo Sikoa could introduce a third man to his group at NOC, allowing Jey Uso to help Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso
Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo tried bringing Jimmy Uso back to the family once again after Big Jim's loss to Mateo on this week's SmackDown. However, the former multi-time Tag Team Champion rejected the offer and slapped Sikoa instead. This ignited a huge brawl between Sikoa, Mateo, and Jimmy, with Jacob Fatu coming out to even the numbers.
Interestingly enough, earlier on the same show, Sikoa claimed that he and Mateo were just getting started. Considering that Solo has a history of recruiting superstars to his faction, he could potentially introduce a new member at Night of Champions.
This could allow Jey to equal the numbers game and team up with Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu against Sikoa's group.
