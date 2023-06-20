WWE may have made Damian Priest a massive promise to make up for his recent losses; it would change his career! (Exclusive)

Many aren't happy with the number of pinfall losses that Damian Priest has endured of late, but Vince Russo felt WWE might have bigger things in store for the Archer of Infamy.

From losing to Bad Bunny at Backlash to taking the three-count in multiple tag team matches, Damian Priest has become the "fall guy" in WWE. The 40-year-old star was tipped for a main event push after his performance against Bad Bunny, but he's still not broken out as a genuine singles talent.

That, however, could all change at Money in the Bank, where Priest is one of the seven men who will compete for the contract.

Winning the coveted briefcase will be a defining moment in Damian's career, and Vince Russo feels WWE would have already planned it to ensure the superstar bounces back after all the losses on TV.

Russo explained on Legion of RAW:

"Somebody said it in the chat, unless, bro, they are planning on him winning the Money in the Bank, so they are going to give him all these losses now because in their mind, if he wins Money in the Bank, now it's even." [1:22:01 - 1:23:00]

Vince Russo can't understand why WWE always books Damian Priest to get pinned

The main event of RAW this week featured Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens facing Judgment Day. The match ended with the babyface team winning after Cody hit the Cross Rhodes on Damian Priest.

Vince Russo couldn't wrap his head around the decision, as he's always considered Damian a top guy in the making and someone who should be protected at all costs.

Russo said that the likes of Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor could be beaten, and it wouldn't hurt them one bit, unlike Damian Priest:

"Why do you keep beating Damian, bro? Why do you keep beating this guy? This is the guy that should not be beaten. You can beat Finn Balor every day of the week. Finn Balor is never going to mean anything. You can beat Dominik! Bro, why are you beating, every single week, the one guy you shouldn't be beating?" [1:21:30 - 1:22:00]

Should Damian Priest win the Money in the Bank briefcase, or should WWE go ahead with THIS superstar, who Vince Russo is also a big fan of?

