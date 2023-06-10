WWE may be planning major swerve at Money in the Bank with former Champion's surprise return

It has become a well-known rumor over the past few months that LA Knight is the star that WWE is pushing to win the Money in the Bank contract in the United Kingdom.

Knight has the backing of the WWE Universe and has just been missing the push from the company that will allow him to climb up to the main event status on SmackDown.

According to a recent report by BWE via Ringsidenews, this may no longer be the case, LA Knight is still a name that is in the running to win Money in the Bank, but the well-known insider also noted that there is another name also being mentioned.

. @Bub3m16 Money in the Bank won't be complete without Drew McIntyre. He HAS to be there. Money in the Bank won't be complete without Drew McIntyre. He HAS to be there. https://t.co/08SMJnJuSb

Interestingly, the report doesn't name the second star, which leads to the impression that it's someone who is yet to be announced for the match. It could even be someone who isn't scheduled to be at the event.

Drew McIntyre hasn't been seen since WrestleMania but could be a last-minute addition to the match. The Scottish Warrior can even win the Money in the Bank contract in his home country to make up for his loss at Clash at the Castle.

Drew McIntyre could return at WWE Money in the Bank

It seems harsh that Drew McIntyre is missing the first WWE event in London in almost a decade since he is reportedly in dispute with the company over his contract.

McIntyre was one of the men who pushed for the company to come over to the UK and was a big part of the success of Clash at the Castle.

Money in the Bank has to be filled with shocks, and it's likely that Vince McMahon and Triple H are planning for Drew McIntyre to make his return and win the contract in front of his home crowd for the first time.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will return at Money in the Bank?

