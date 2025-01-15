WWE may have planted the seeds for Bayley’s WrestleMania 41 feud

The latest episode of NXT was an extremely eventful show with numerous events that could make an impact in the future. A few main roster stars made their appearance at the event, including former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley. Tonight, The Role Model had an intense face-off with Roxanne Perez.

The Prodigy lost her Women’s NXT Championship last week against Giulia, and during her segment this week, Perez expressed that her run on the developmental show wouldn't be the same without the title on her waist.

WWE has seemingly confirmed Bayley and Roxanne Perez will face each other

Bayley interrupted Roxanne Perez’s segment, and being a certified main-eventer and having more experience, The Role Model tried to give some advice to the upcoming superstar. However, the latter denied taking any advice from the former women’s champion.

Roxanne and Bayley got into a brawl after The Prodigy slapped The Role Model. Many fans see it as seeds being planted for the SmackDown Superstar’s potential WrestleMania 41 feud against the 23-year-old rising star.

Bayley will compete in a major match on SmackDown next week

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton came on the blue brand as the WWE Women’s Champion for the first time to express her thoughts after her incredible victory. She revealed that many believed that Nia Jax manipulated her and used her, but that wasn't the case. Tiffy said she outsmarted everyone as she pretended to befriend Jax and waited for the right moment to capture the gold eventually.

Nia Jax interrupted Tiffy’s promo and warned her to return her title if she didn't want to pay a price before things escalated further. Bayley, Naomi, and Bianca Belair intervened, and all four women were immediately booked for a Fatal-Four way match to earn the number-one contender's spot to face The Buff Barbie in her first title defense.

Bayley outsmarted everyone and got the win over the other three women. She will be officially facing Tiffany Stratton next week on SmackDown with the WWE Women’s Championship on the line.

Roxanne Perez could finally make her main-roster debut

Following speculation of Roxanne being Bayley’s WrestleMania 41 opponent, The Prodigy could make her main-roster debut on Friday Night SmackDown this week. She could then potentially ruin The Role Model’s plan of capturing the title and main-eventing WrestleMania 41 by costing the former WWE Women’s Champion her match against Tiffy on the blue brand next week.

Several major names have jumped ship to RAW following the move to Netflix. Amid that, SmackDown needs some solid names to maintain its prestige. Roxanne Perez has been a major name on the developmental brand for a long time; her debut on the blue brand will be a bold move in the women’s division main roster.

That said, the angle suggested above is speculative, and it remains to be seen what plans the Triple H-led creatives have in store for the SmackDown women’s division and if The Role Model and Roxanne clash at WrestleMania 41.

