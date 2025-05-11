WWE may have subtly confirmed another betrayal in the Judgment Day is imminent 

The Judgment Day faction once again stole a victory at WWE Backlash. Dominik Mysterio managed to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Penta thanks to the outside intervention of Chad Gable, who seemingly came in as El Grande Americano.

While Dom got a victory with outside help from Gable, his team members fell short of providing any assistance to him. It was seemingly because one of his mates deliberately didn't want Dom to win. This hints toward a huge betrayal by the faction in the coming weeks on RAW.

Finn Balor might soon turn on Dominik, leading to a huge split in The Judgment Day. A huge indication of a betrayal was seen at Backlash tonight. While Balor came in alongside JD McDonagh and Carlito to help out Dom, the Prince didn't do enough with his hands. During the closing moments of the contest, Carlito managed to distract the referee, allowing JD McDonagh to hold Penta so that Balor could nail him with a chair shot. However, Finn Balor took a few extra seconds and then brought a chair, only to be seen by the referee. The match official asked all three Judgement Day members to leave the ringside and go backstage.

Balor's actions didn't go unnoticed, and Carlito and McDonagh were indeed annoyed at his delayed response. However, the Irish star kept on defending himself. He also kept staring at Dom's Intercontinental title as the trio walked to the backstage area.

Tonight's events seem to indicate something sinister brewing in the mind of Finn Balor, and The Prince can betray Dirty Dom at any time. The two have been at odds for the last few months, especially after Dominik's rising ambitions to win gold in WWE.

Dom even ignored Finn Balor at times, often snubbing the former Universal Champion. While Balor wanted to call the shots in WWE, Dominik wasn't ready to listen to him. Liv Morgan managed to settle things between the two at times. However, Morgan is not there and is away due to some other work commitments. In her absence, Finn and Dom can clash with each other.

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio can clash at WWE SummerSlam 2025

If a split occurs in the Judgment Day due to Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio's fracas, then the two shall certainly settle their score at one of the biggest WWE events of the year: SummerSlam 2025.

Looking at how things in The Judgment Day can worsen, Finn Balor can turn on Dom before Money in the Bank, and their big fight can take place at SummerSlam 2025. It will be interesting to see who ultimately wins the battle between them.

