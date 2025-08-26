WWE may have subtly confirmed Brock Lesnar will be at Clash in Paris 2025

Brock Lesnar has been the talk of the WWE Universe since he made his shocking return to the Stamford-based promotion at SummerSlam 2025 earlier this month after a two-year hiatus and attacked John Cena. Since then, there has been no sign of the Beast Incarnate on television.

However, things might take a turn as WWE may have subtly confirmed Brock Lesnar's appearance for the Clash in Paris 2025 Premium Live Event. John Cena is set to face Logan Paul in France, and this bout could likely be the main event of the night over Seth Rollins's title defense.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Updated card for ‘CLASH IN PARIS’ this Sunday: • Rollins v Punk v Uso v Knight (World Title) • John Cena v Logan Paul • Roman Reigns v Bronson Reed • Becky Lynch v Nikki Bella (IC Title) • Sheamus v Rusev

The major hint dropped by WWE

The Stamford-based promotion has been advertising Clash in Paris 2025 with John Cena vs. Logan Paul as the main cover for the event, which subtly confirms it will likely be the main event.

However, putting a non-title match over a massive Fatal Four-Way Heavyweight Championship bout featuring top stars Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight points that Triple H's creative team may have something up their sleeves for Paul vs. Cena.

Brock Lesnar could be the surprise who could ruin the Last Real Champion's night with yet another attack, setting up their match-up next, and this would also serve as a perfect ending to the PLE in France.

The General Manager tried to warn

Another hint, which backs the hypothetical scenario above, was dropped on the last edition of WWE SmackDown from Ireland, during the final segment.

While John Cena was leaving the arena, General Manager Nick Aldis ran in to the Last Real Champion and revealed he had heard something from the Beast Incarnate.

However, before the 38-year-old star could have said anything more, Logan Paul attacked the Leader of Cenation, knocking him out with a punch.

WWE @WWE Looks like @LoganPaul got the last laugh ahead of WWE Clash in Paris 👀

The former rivals are set to renew their feud

Fans were highly anticipating a match between ex-rivals Cena and Lesnar, after the Biggest Party of the Summer. However, things changed quickly as the YouTube Sensation called out the 17-time champion for a bout.

The Ruthless Aggression era legends would likely lock horns at the Wrestlepalooza event next. Lesnar could return and attack John Cena at Clash in Paris, laying seeds for their super bout.

The Leader of Cenation has only a handful of dates left on his retirement tour, and the WWE would aim to make the most of them.

That said, the angle proposed above is purely speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. It will be thrilling to see whether Brock Lesnar will return at the Clash in Paris or not.

