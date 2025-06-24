WWE may have subtly confirmed IYO SKY’s SummerSlam opponent

IYO SKY is the current Women's World Champion on WWE RAW. The Genius of the Sky has been an active presence on television, but has yet to engage in any particular rivalry.
During the latest edition of the Netflix show, SKY was part of a backstage segment, which appears to have subtly confirmed her opponent for SummerSlam 2025. This year, The Biggest Party of the Summer will be a two-night event on August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ. It has already been announced that the winners of the King & Queen of the Ring tournaments will earn a world title shot at the Biggest Party of the Summer against their brand's respective champions.
Talking about the QOTR, Jade Cargill has recently qualified for the finals and now will lock horns against Asuka at Night of Champions 2025. The Empress of Tomorrow and IYO SKY were part of a segment where the Women's World Champion expressed her happiness if Asuka emerged as the winner.
She said that they will finally be getting the match they used to talk about when they were Damage CTRL members. However, Asuka responded that they are no longer the association, but the 42-year-old star sends a message to meet SKY at SummerSlam.
The champion also responded that she will be waiting for the former Damage CTRL member. All this development has subtly confirmed that the Japanese star could be the opponent for the Genius of Sky at the Biggest Party of Summer.
Even after this segment, fans are in confusion about the result of Jade vs Asuka potentially getting leaked. Rest, it remains to be seen what will happen at WWE Night of Champions 2025 when the former Women's World Champion will lock horns against the Storm in the finals of QOTR.
IYO Sky might face a WWE legend before SummerSlam 2025
Before moving towards WWE SummerSlam, IYO SKY might face Nikki Bella at Evolution 2. The all-women's premium live event is set to air live on July 13, 2025, from State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA. Earlier, the Fearless One was expected to face Liv Morgan on the show.
However, due to the real-life injury of the Judgment Day member, the plans are now seemingly scrapped. The reason why the Women's World Champion could be an opponent for Nikki is that this match could generate great buzz for the event.
SKY has no such rivalry yet with the red brand. Considering this, it makes sense if WWE puts Nikki Bella into the title picture before this year's SummerSlam show. The Hall of Famer has already confronted SKY upon her comeback backstage, where he applauded the hard work of the champion.
