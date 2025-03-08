WWE may have subtly leaked 44-year-old superstar will help Cody Rhodes against The Rock and John Cena

The entire course of WWE WrestleMania 41 was altered when John Cena turned heel and joined forces with The Rock after Cody Rhodes refused to sell his soul to The Final Boss. Cena capitalized on the situation and turned heel for the first time in the Stamford-based promotion, unleashing a brutal attack on The American Nightmare.

With heel John Cena and The Rock as an alliance, it’s going to be extremely difficult for Cody Rhodes to retain his title against The Franchise Player at The Show of Shows. That being said, The American Nightmare will need some reinforcement to overcome the odds he might face in the coming weeks.

Hints about a major superstar joining forces with Cody Rhodes were dropped on SmackDown

The American Nightmare made his first appearance on WWE television after the shocking turn of events on the latest episode of SmackDown. Cody roared that he wasn't taking a step back and was ready for a war against John Cena and company at The Showcase of Immortals. But he might now be alone.

The 44-year-old WWE Superstar Randy Orton kicked off this week’s episode of the blue brand. He returned at the 2025 Elimination Chamber to punish Kevin Owens for trying to end his career. During his promo, other than blasting KO, The Viper referred to Cody Rhodes as his friend and took shots at John Cena for turning heel. The Legend Killer called Cena "Rock’s Bottom," leaving fans in stitches.

Experts and pundits see this as a subtle leak by WWE about Randy Orton possibly joining forces with Cody Rhodes to help him against Rock and John Cena. Orton still shares a strong bond with The American Nightmare and is seemingly upset with Cena’s heel turn.

Why should the 44-year-old star help Cody?

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes share a vast history, The American Nightmare began his career as the prodigy of the Viper. In 2008, they formed The Legacy stable, with Rhodes and Ted Debiase Jr. serving as Orton’s sidekick.

The stable initially gained massive popularity but was disbanded in 2010. Rhodes has credited Orton multiple times for being the perfect mentor during his early days. Since his return to the company, fans have been waiting to see these two stars working together.

Additionally, Randy Orton is widely regarded as Cena’s top rival, and fans want to see them face each other once before Cena puts his boots away. WrestleMania 41 could be the perfect spot.

Former WWE champion to overcome a challenge before helping Rhodes

While Randy Orton assisting The American Nightmare against Cena and The Rock seems picture-perfect before it happens in real life, The Viper may have to overcome a challenge in Kevin Owens, as The Prizefighter would surely come back at Orton for attacking him at Chamber.

It looks like Orton and Owens might lock horns at WrestleMania this year. There is a possibility that the two former friends could clash at Night One of 'Mania in a singles bout, whereas, at Night Two, The Legend Killer could help Cody Rhodes.

That being said, there is a lot that could happen. Fans need to stay tuned to find out what happens next on The Road to WrestleMania 42.

