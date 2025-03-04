WWE may have subtly leaked 60-year-old legend will return to help Cody Rhodes against The Rock and John Cena

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will go down as one of the best premium live events in the history of the Road to WrestleMania. John Cena turning heel, selling his soul to The Rock, and destroying Cody Rhodes, was undoubtedly the highlight. With heel Cena and Rock aligned against him, The American Nightmare surely needs some reinforcements to overcome the adversity.

Among the top names to assist Cody against John Cena and The Rock, the 60-year-old legend, Stone Cold Steve Austin, stands out. The Stamford-based promotion may have subtly confirmed that the latter will be there to counter The Final Boss and reignite their iconic rivalry.

WWE’s hint seemingly confirmed Cody Rhodes getting help from a legendary superstar

WWE 2K25, the official game of the Stamford-based promotion, is set to release next week. 2K Games is among the company's big sponsors during WrestleMania season.

With merely days left for the release of the much-awaited game, 2K has revealed the overall ratings for the entire roster on the game. Eagle-eyed fans caught a big easter egg with the reveal.

Fans pointed out that Stone Cold Steve Austin’s rating is 97, the second highest in the game. Currently, Cody and Roman are the top prospects in WWE. However, they have an overall rating of 96. Many view this as a hint that The Texas Rattlesnake could play a vital role this year at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Why would Stone Cold help Cody Rhodes?

Given the Rhodes-Cena saga, The Texas Rattlesnake is the best option for The American Nightmare as his shield. Being on the Board of Directors of the TKO Group, The Final Boss holds massive power, and Cody needs someone with a similar level of grit to counter the People’s Champion while he takes care of Cena.

Stone Cold has made a career out of going against authority figures. His feud against Vince McMahon is still among some of the greatest stories ever told in the history of sports entertainment. Additionally, Steve Austin and The Rock share a great history as they both were embroiled in one of the greatest rivalries of all-time.

Last year, the 60-year legend was expected to appear at the end and counter The Rock. However, his negotiations with the company didn't lead to an appearance, and Undertaker replaced him at the last moment. However, this year fans may see him making his return.

Stone Cold Steve Austin wants to be at WWE WrestleMania 41

The 60-year-old Hall of Famer came out of retirement and made his stunning in-ring return at WrestleMania 38, competing with Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match.

While speaking on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez last year, Stone Cold expressed his desire to be at WrestleMania 41. Additionally, the legend appears to be in great shape, as he keeps his fans updated with his ripped pictures.

Emerging as Cody’s savior at The Showcase of The Immortals would be the perfect opportunity for the former WWE Champion to return and create historic moments that might be remembered forever.

