WWE may have subtly leaked Goldberg’s return date

Before Money in the Bank 2025, WWE Universe will witness Saturday Night's Main Event. As of this writing, the company has already announced multiple title matches and a showdown for the special event. During the RAW after Backlash 2025, a major post-SNME announcement was made when Gunther confronted Jey Uso.

This declaration has raised the prospect that WWE may have subtly leaked the return date for the Hall of Famer, Goldberg. The YEET Master showed up with the World Championship and soon got confronted by the Ring General.

The former World Champion disclosed that Adam Pearce has told the Samoan Twin something that he hasn't disclosed to the fans yet. However, Gunther revealed it by stating that the winner of the Logan Paul vs. Jey Uso SNME match will face the Imperium Leader on the June 9, 2025, episode of RAW.

This edition of the red brand will be marked as the fallout show for Money in the Bank 2025. Since then, there has been an assumption that Goldberg may return in the June 9 episode of the Netflix show to cost Gunther.

The Iconic star will then lead to a showdown at Night of Champions 2025, marking the veteran's retirement match. This year, Night of Champions 2025 will be broadcast live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 28, 2025.

The Saudi Arabia show often witnesses the inclusion of legendary stars and Hall of Famers. Goldberg had been part of many WWE Saudi Arabia shows. So, it won't be a surprise if he wrestled his final match at Night of Champions 2025.

The 58-year-old star is expected to bid farewell to the squared circle in the Summer this year, which makes it realistic that Goldberg may return on WWE RAW post MITB to set up his definitive showdown.

Why is Gunther a perfect retirement opponent for Goldberg in WWE?

According to the latest reports, there are discussions of Gunther being the final challenger for the veteran in the Stamford-based promotion. Also, there are already considerable reasons why the Ring General seems like a perfect fit as the last opponent for the Iconic star.

One primary reason is that Gunther is a rising star in WWE and still relevant despite having no titles around his waist. The Imperium Leader also had a dominating reign as World Champion and a classic reign as Intercontinental Champion.

Further, Gunther also had a heated history with Goldberg. This happened at last year's Bad Blood 2024, where the Imperium Leader mocked the Hall of Famer. This leads to a heated engagement between them, which was stopped by Triple H & other officials.

So, Goldberg indeed wants vengeance against the former World Champion for his actions, which makes it sensible if the 37-year-old star becomes his last opponent.

Overall, all the signs point toward a Gunther vs Goldberg showdown in WWE this year. Now, it remains to see when Triple H plans to execute this showdown.

