WWE may have subtly leaked major title will change hands at WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just 12 nights away. While the Stamford-based promotion is building the hype for all of its matches, it may have subtly leaked that the Show of Shows will see a major title change.

Now, it seems John Cena could dethrone Cody Rhodes to become the new Undisputed Champion.

The post-WrestleMania 41 show poster exposes a key detail

WWE recently released posters for the RAW and SmackDown episodes that will follow the Showcase of the Immortals. The poster for SmackDown advertised LA Knight, Jade Cargill, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Tiffany Stratton for the show. Interestingly, The American Nightmare can be seen without the Undisputed WWE Title in the graphic.

This could mean that Cody Rhodes may not retain the Undisputed Championship, finally giving John Cena his 17th world title victory. Thus, The Leader of the Cenation will have a chance to take the prestigious gold home with him and replace it with a toy belt as he had threatened a few weeks ago.

John Cena has been advertised for WWE RAW following Mania

Another noteworthy detail is the fact that John Cena has been advertised for the Monday Night RAW episode following the Show of Shows in Las Vegas. The weekly shows after premium live events usually feature titleholders addressing the WWE Universe.

Thus, if Cena would appear on the Monday-night show despite working on a limited schedule, there is a chance that he is dethroning Cody Rhodes. The legend would probably speak to the crowd and throw shade at them for chanting “Cena sucks” during his promos on the Road To WrestleMania while holding the Undisputed Championship.

The Rock would make Cody Rhodes pay

The Rock had asked Cody Rhodes to sell his soul to him and become his champion. At the 2025 Elimination Chamber, The American Nightmare declined The Final Boss’ offer, earning his wrath, and got destroyed by John Cena and rapper Travis Scott. Bloodied on the canvas, the champ was also belted by The Final Boss.

The Rock was the ultimate obstacle in Rhodes’ path at WrestleMania XL as well. However, the two-time Royal Rumble winner was bailed out by The Undertaker, who Chokeslammed The Final Boss out of the way.

This time, however, it seems The Brahma Bull would make the Undisputed Champion pay for “breaking his heart” and begin his takeover of WWE with Cena as the new champ. It would be interesting to see who exits Las Vegas as the Undisputed Champion.

