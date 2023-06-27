WWE may have teased Rhea Ripley vs. a living legend for SummerSlam 2023

Rhea Ripley hasn't been the most active champion in WWE and has received some criticism for it. Although it isn't necessarily her fault, many think that WWE is prioritizing her interactions with male stars more than her reign as Women's World Champion. However, she may have a tough task at SummerSlam 2023.

Rhea Ripley will undoubtedly be expected to put the Women's World Championship on the line in a huge SummerSlam event in Detroit this year. Her opponent? At least, based on the fact that she isn't facing anybody at Money in the Bank, WWE may have possibly set up her SummerSlam opponent.

On the latest episode of RAW, Rhea Ripley confronted Becky Lynch backstage and told her not to even consider cashing in the MITB briefcase on her should she win. Becky Lynch, the living legend who has accomplished nearly everything possible in WWE, hit back by saying that the title needs her more than she needs the title.

It will undoubtedly be a blockbuster match for SummerSlam, and it will mark the third year that she will be involved in a Women's Title match at the biggest party of the summer, should it happen.

On the same episode of RAW, Becky Lynch "won" the Women's Summit segment by standing tall with the MITB briefcase.

However, WWE teasing a winner before a Premium Live Event is usually a sign that they aren't actually winning, and we don't believe that Becky Lynch will become Ms. Money in the Bank because of that very reason.

