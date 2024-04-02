WWE might have confirmed Brock Lesnar is not returning anytime soon with a recent move

Brock Lesnar was supposed to return to WWE in Royal Rumble 2024 but he was replaced by Bron Breakker. While Breakker went on to signing with WWE SmackDown, there has been no word of what WWE's stance is with 'The Beast'.

With WrestleMania XL around the corner, WWE uploaded a compilation of the most emotional moments at the WrestleManias over the years. Two moments among them are strongly related to Lesnar, but there is no mention of 'The Beast' at all! In fact, WWE hasn't even shown him in the clips. It seems that WWE is sending a message by omitting Lesnar's inclusion in the compilation.

Omitting his reaction when Brock Lesnar lost the WWE Championship

The first one is #23 which is the shocking moment at WrestleMania 31 where Seth Rollins cashed-in his Money in the Bank contract, and took advantage of Lesnar and Roman Reigns' exhausted state to win the WWE Championship. Now, every WWE fan knows that showing Lesnar in the clip was important because at that point Brock Lesnar was the WWE Champion and Roman Reigns was the challenger.

The emotions were high for 'The Beast' as well but only 'The Big Dog' and 'The Architect' were shown.

Excluding 'The Beast' from an important milestone of his career

The second clip is #4 which showcases The Undertaker's reaction to losing his streak at WrestleMania 30. While the focus should be on The Deadman's reaction, WWE did not include Brock Lesnar's reaction which ended the streak. The moment was emotionally impactful for both superstars.

Hence, excluding Lesnar's reaction not once but twice does say quite a bit about where WWE stands in terms of The Beast's return. It does not seem that he is returning to the squared circle anytime soon.

Paul Heyman explained why he decline WWE Hall of Fame offer while managing Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman was the first name announced as a WWE Hall of Fame inductee for the Class of 2024. However, he had previously been offered the same when he was The Advocate for Brock Lesnar.

The Wise-Man explained that had he accepted the offer back then, his work as Roman Reigns' Special Counsel and The Bloodline would not have been a part of his induction. An entire chapter of his life would have been left behind! It has also been announced that Roman Reigns will induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame 2024.