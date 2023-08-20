WWE might be gearing up 42 year old to win Royal Rumble 2024? Fans have a theory!

Royal Rumble 2024 stands as WWE's biggest premium live event on the official road to WrestleMania 40. This event also marks the first premium live event for WWE in the year 2024. Traditionally, the Royal Rumble Match features its iconic 30 Man and 30 Women Rumble matches. The winners of both matches earn a Championship opportunity of their choosing at the Grandest Stage of them All.

The company may decided to position Judgment Day mainstay Finn Balor as a contender for his first-ever Royal Rumble match victory. Balor hasn't secured a major Championship win or a win of this magnitude since his incredibly short reign as the first ever Universal Champion.

Indeed, emerging triumphant in the Royal Rumble match would undoubtedly be the biggest accomplishment in Balor's career, especially if it leads to a victory at WrestleMania.

If Balor parts his ways with the Judgment Day before the premium live event, his chances of winning the traditional match could increase. Especially if his current ally Damien Priest successfully cashes in his Money in the Bank contract before we embark on the road to WrestleMania.

Other early contenders for Royal Rumble victory

As we are months away from the Rumble at this stage, fans have to rely on speculating and predicting based on the current trajectories of superstars. So along with Balor, Gunther seems to be a strong contender for securing a victory in the 30 Man Battle Royale.

The Ring General's impressive reign as the Intercontinental Champion certainly positions him as a viable candidate. At the time of writing, Gunther is less than 20 days away from breaking the record for longest IC Title reign, a record currently held by The Honky Tonk Man.

Moreover, there were reports following WrestleMania that Gunther was a contender to win the Rumble match next year after he broke Rey Mysterio's record for longest time spent in a Royal Rumble match.

LA Knight also seems to be another star who could achieve the unthinkable by winning this match. Knight's popularity with fans and his confident persona could indeed put him in contention for the spot.

Being a fan favorite and having charisma can greatly enhance a superstar's chances in a match like the Royal Rumble, where crowd connection is crucial.

Of course, The Royal Rumble is known for its surprises, unexpected returns, and dramatic moments. While these predictions are based on the current state of affairs, anything can happen in the WWE, and that's part of what makes the event so exciting for fans.

