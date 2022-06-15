WWE might play camera and lighting tricks for Elias' return on RAW

WWE may be planning to play with camera angles, lighting, beards and shadows to manipulate Elias' return to Monday Night RAW next week.

After a countout win over Kevin Owens on this week's episode of the red brand, Ezekiel announced that his "brother" Elias would be appearing on the show next week. The ongoing storyline between Ezekiel and Owens has seen the latter accusing the former of being The Drifter, and not his younger brother.

On the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer talked about how WWE can get creative in handling the segment next week, and he said

“I guess [the idea is to put a fake beard on him]. Or, just show a tape from years ago. I’m sure that they’ll be able to figure a way out of this one. It’s not like this hasn’t been done before, you can do trick photography, split-screen. When Dusty Rhodes was the Midnight Rider, Dusty Rhodes and the Midnight Rider would be on the same TV show and they’d be in the same scenes because they’d use trick photography, so it’s as old as old can be. This is nothing new in wrestling at all.”

It will surely be interesting to see how this angle is handled next week on RAW. Will the company use cameras and lighting to create an illusion, or can something else be done to advance the story?

Damien Sandow trends on social media following the announcement of Elias' return

Former WWE Superstar Damien Sandow (now going by Aron Stevens) began trending on social media after the announcement was made that Elias would appear on next week's RAW.

Since the announcement, many fans have been speculating on how WWE will pull-off bringing the two brothers into the same segment. Despite Dave Meltzer's speculations, many others feel that Sandow would be perfect to play the role of the guitar-playing superstar due to their slight resemblance.

Aron Stevens recently retired from professional wrestling after his final match at NWA Alwayz Ready on June 11, 2022.

With the storyline seemingly slowing down in the past few weeks, Ezekiel added some spice to it, prolonging the story which many feel should have ended at Hell In A Cell. Despite all that, the segment next week and what WWE does with it would be exciting to watch.

