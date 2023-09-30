WWE might remove Roman Reigns from SmackDown after major recent announcement, says veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently discussed the possibility of WWE pulling Roman Reigns from SmackDown on Fox and shifting him to RAW on the USA Network.

The Tribal Chief has been the biggest attraction on Friday nights. Though the Undisputed Universal Champion enjoys a relaxed schedule, whenever he does appear on SmackDown, the ratings witness a noticeable upswing.

It's safe to say that if Reigns were to appear on RAW, the flagship show's numbers would see a sizable spike. On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer suggested that the global juggernaut could move Roman Reigns to the USA Network after FOX chose not to renew SmackDown's broadcasting rights.

Vince Russo added that the fact since WWE doesn't have anything to prove to Fox anymore, it could make the bold decision of drafting Reigns to RAW on the USA Network.

"What if they pull Roman all together and put him on USA? Why wouldn't they? I mean bro, If we are gonna be exclusively on USA in a year, and we are done with FOX, then why aren't we putting Roman on USA now?" said Vince Russo. [11:40 - 12:00]

Roman Reigns is set to appear on SmackDown soon

Viewers last saw The Tribal Chief on WWE TV on the August 11th edition of SmackDown. He's been absent from SmackDown ever since, with fans waiting for him to return with bated breath. The Bloodline leader is now finally close to making his return as he's advertised to appear on SmackDown's October 13th edition.

Roman Reigns is also expected to put his Undisputed Universal Championship on the line for the first time since SummerSlam 2023 at Crown Jewel later this year. While AJ Styles is the rumored opponent for The Head of the Table at the event, it remains to be seen how things pan out in the coming days and weeks.

