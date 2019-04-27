WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 4 Women who should be considered for MITB glory

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 246 // 27 Apr 2019, 09:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Money in the bank victory will be immensely beneficial for any of these Superstars

The WrestleMania season is past us as we now look forward to the very first PPV of the post-Mania period i.e. Money in the Bank. This PPV is utterly special as it has been home to some of the most iconic moments in the history of sports entertainment.

MITB is the creation that makes us fall in love with WWE and it does point out that Vince McMahon's company is miles ahead of its adversaries. Matches like MITB, elimination chamber, hell in a cell and more are designed to entice us- the WWE Universe, and is what makes us tune in!

Money in the Bank matches have been entertaining, thrilling and above all, simply fascinating. Many major stars ranging from Edge to CM Punk have won the briefcase which guarantees the holder a Championship match at any time and any place.

Now, let us shift tour attention to this year's MITB, where 2 classic ladder matches are scheduled to take place. Of those 2, one match will be contested by 8 women who shall be vying for the briefcase to earn a guaranteed shot at any Women's Championship.

Some of the biggest stars of the game have reached the top after winning MITB match and capturing the briefcase at the PPV will be a great boost to anyone's career.

Here we list down 4 Women who may walk out of the PPV with the briefcase:

#4 Mandy Rose

The Golden Godess

Mandy Rose has been one of the top female Superstars on SmackDown for quite some time now and it's a real shame that her shortlived push prior to WrestleMania 35 didn't turn out to be exactly spectacular. The God's Greatest Creation has impressed us all with her in-ring attributes and it seems like the right time for her to hit the top gear with the company.

Apart from her commendable in-ring prowess, what makes her a valuable asset is her ability on the mic. The former Absolution member has cut some impressive promos in the past and, it's clear that the WWE Creative trust Mandy with the mic.

Rose will be looking to grab the briefcase at Money in the Bank PPV, and there is no denying of the fact that she will be amongst the favourites.

1 / 4 NEXT