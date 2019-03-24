×
WWE/MMA News: CM Punk's current MMA status revealed

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
News
865   //    24 Mar 2019, 18:16 IST

CM Punk was notorious for his segments with Vince McMahon
CM Punk was notorious for his segments with Vince McMahon

What's the story?

UFC star Anthony Pettis was recently on an interview with TMZ before his fight with Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson at UFC Nashville.

In the interview, he was asked about CM Punk and his status at the moment. Both Pettis and CM Punk share the same MMA training facility -- Roufusport Mixed Martial Arts Academy. As a result, Pettis often sees CM Punk, and he revealed more about Punk was doing regularly at training.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk has not had the best start in the world of Mixed Martial Arts. He lost both of his opening fights in the UFC. As a result, Dana White said that he would probably not fight in the company again but Punk refused to quit his MMA career.

He has since joined Cage Fury Fighting Championships as a commentator.

Meanwhile, Anthony Pettis faced Stephen Thompson at UFC Nashville in the main event of the card and was able to come away with the win. He knocked Thompson out during the fight and left him lying there.

Roufusport is home to top UFC Fighters such as Anthony Pettis and Tyron Woodley as well as CM Punk.

The heart of the matter

Pettis revealed that CM Punk was coming to train regularly, and was putting a lot of pressure on himself.

He agreed that Punk had been pushed to come and fight on the biggest stage too early, and so he could understand why he had suffered. However, Pettis revealed that he felt Punk was making up for that by training very hard now.

“The time that he spent getting ready to fight, that’s what he is doing now. They put a lot of pressure on him, they made him come over with no experience and fight on the biggest stage. I don’t know anybody who can do that, not even some young kids.” - h/t MMA India
He said that Punk was training with the best fighters there, and although he was getting beaten up regularly in training, he was coming back to train more the next day.

What's next?

Anthony Pettis revealed that while Punk was training regularly, it did not seem like he had a fight in the near future at the moment and that he was working on two films as well.


