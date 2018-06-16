Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE/MMA News: Daniel Bryan's brother-in-law reveals if Bryan could fight in the UFC

Will Daniel Bryan follow up on his promise to beat Mike Jackson on the ground?

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News 16 Jun 2018, 08:34 IST
944

<p>
Daniel Bryan is one of the best mat-workers in WWE today

What’s the story?

Appearing on the Total Bellas Aftershow, Daniel Bryan’s brother-in-law JJ Garcia addressed several topics.

Garcia notably spoke about the possibility of Bryan competing in an MMA bout for the UFC someday.

In case you didn’t know…

Daniel Bryan has been training in the art of BJJ (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu)—a grappling-based martial art that constitutes an important part of MMA—for several years now.

In fact, Bryan has also trained with the likes of former UFC Lightweight Champion “Smooth” Benson Henderson, and often utilizes several BJJ holds in his WWE matches.

The heart of the matter

Following former WWE Superstar CM Punk’s recent loss to Mike Jackson at UFC 225, Daniel Bryan and Jackson had a back-and-forth exchange on social media after Bryan claimed that he could beat the latter on the ground i.e. in the grappling department.

This, in turn, set the professional wrestling community abuzz regarding the possibility that Bryan could possibly fight Jackson in an MMA bout in the UFC, particularly given that the latter threatened to beat Bryan up worse than he did Punk.

Bryan’s brother-in-law JJ Garcia opened up on Bryan potentially fighting in the UFC, stating—

"Daniel wouldn't fight in UFC, it's not in his blood. He is a technical guy. Bryan is not the ground and pound, want to beat someone up guy…that mentality that you probably need to have for UFC.”

“He is a technical guy and probably one of the best wrestlers of all time technically, and that's what he really enjoys.”

Furthermore, Garcia asserted he knows for a fact that Bryan will never get into the UFC for an MMA fight. Garcia added that Bryan loves watching the UFC.

What’s next?

Daniel Bryan is presently scheduled to face Big Cass in a singles match at Money In The Bank this Sunday.

The WWE’s Money In The Bank PPV airs from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on June 17th.

What are your thoughts on Daniel Bryan’s chances of winning an MMA bout in the UFC? Sound off in the comments! 

UFC CM Punk Daniel Bryan
WWE News: Daniel Bryan in Twitter Battle with CM Punk's...
RELATED STORY
5 most likely finishes to CM Punk’s UFC 225 fight
RELATED STORY
WWE/UFC News: Dana White reveals why CM Punk's coaches...
RELATED STORY
WWE/UFC News: CM Punk should never fight again, Says his...
RELATED STORY
WWE/UFC News: CM Punk reveals why he wouldn't accept...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: CM Punk hospitalised following UFC loss
RELATED STORY
UFC News: CM Punk's salary for UFC 225 is 20 times that...
RELATED STORY
WWE/UFC News: UFC officially confirms CM Punk's next fight
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Dana White gives a major update on CM Punk's...
RELATED STORY
5 big similarities between UFC and WWE
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us