Daniel Bryan's brother-in-law reveals if Bryan could fight in the UFC

Will Daniel Bryan follow up on his promise to beat Mike Jackson on the ground?

Daniel Bryan is one of the best mat-workers in WWE today

Appearing on the Total Bellas Aftershow, Daniel Bryan’s brother-in-law JJ Garcia addressed several topics.

Garcia notably spoke about the possibility of Bryan competing in an MMA bout for the UFC someday.

Daniel Bryan has been training in the art of BJJ (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu)—a grappling-based martial art that constitutes an important part of MMA—for several years now.

In fact, Bryan has also trained with the likes of former UFC Lightweight Champion “Smooth” Benson Henderson, and often utilizes several BJJ holds in his WWE matches.

Following former WWE Superstar CM Punk’s recent loss to Mike Jackson at UFC 225, Daniel Bryan and Jackson had a back-and-forth exchange on social media after Bryan claimed that he could beat the latter on the ground i.e. in the grappling department.

This, in turn, set the professional wrestling community abuzz regarding the possibility that Bryan could possibly fight Jackson in an MMA bout in the UFC, particularly given that the latter threatened to beat Bryan up worse than he did Punk.

Bryan’s brother-in-law JJ Garcia opened up on Bryan potentially fighting in the UFC, stating—

"Daniel wouldn't fight in UFC, it's not in his blood. He is a technical guy. Bryan is not the ground and pound, want to beat someone up guy…that mentality that you probably need to have for UFC.”

“He is a technical guy and probably one of the best wrestlers of all time technically, and that's what he really enjoys.”

Furthermore, Garcia asserted he knows for a fact that Bryan will never get into the UFC for an MMA fight. Garcia added that Bryan loves watching the UFC.

Daniel Bryan is presently scheduled to face Big Cass in a singles match at Money In The Bank this Sunday.

The WWE’s Money In The Bank PPV airs from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on June 17th.

