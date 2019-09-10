WWE/MMA Rumors: Former Cruiserweight Champion reportedly gets Bellator offer

Bellator

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and current Impact Wrestling star TJ Perkins has reportedly received an offer to compete in MMA. Bellator has apparently made an offer to Perkins to fight in the promotion.

Perkins' career so far...

TJ Perkins wrestled for several indie promotions as well as in major leagues such as New Japan Pro Wrestling, before signing with WWE in 2016. Before his actual signing though, Perkins had participated in various tryouts for WWE in 2009. During that stint, TJP wrestled against the likes of Marty Jannetty, as well as Sheamus. He also wrestled for WWE's developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling that year.

Perkins' 2nd run kicked off in a glorious fashion, as he competed in WWE's Cruiserweight Classic tournament, and defeated Gran Metalik in the finals to become the inaugural WWE Cruiserweight Champion. He was released from his WWE contract earlier this year. The June 7 tapings of Impact Wrestling saw Perkins making a comeback to the promotion, defeating Ace Austin in the process. He recently discussed his return to Impact:

The roster is incredible and there is a broad spectrum of people that would make interesting matches. I feel like, for the first time, I'm not necessarily relegated to being in the X-Division because everybody is in every division.

Perkins in talks with Bellator

Wrestling Inc. is confirming that Perkins has received an offer from Bellator. Reportedly, the promotion is planning on bagging him for a fight in November. At present, the two parties are discussing over his salary and the weight class he would be assigned to. According to Wrestling Inc., the deal is far from being set in stone at the moment.

Check back for more updates on this as they become available.

