WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: 13th February 2017

Celebrations, title match and a potential debut.

The celebration of friendship

The weekend that went by had huge implications as far as the SmackDown roster was concerned, but for Raw, it was all about continuing the weekly storylines. This week around, WWE has booked a huge title match for the night and along with it, they could also bring in a debut that has been teased for a long time.

With the entire huge announcement that happened last week, the fans will be eagerly looking forward to how WWE will roll out this week’s Monday Night Raw and this is exactly what WWE needs ahead of WrestleMania.

Before we enjoy the fallout of Elimination Chamber on Tuesday night, here is what we could expect on Monday Night.

#5 Emmalina to make debut finally?

What can we expect?

After months and months of teasing, Emmalina could make her debut on this week’s Raw. Just like all those previous advertisements, this one could also turn out to be a bluff but WWE is unlikely to take such a risk.

The Women’s division of Monday Night Raw does not desperately need Emma at the moment as the likes of Bayley, Charlotte, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax are already standing as pillars which the WWE creative team can rely on.

However, the Emmalina gimmick is something that has made the fans talk and if WWE does not pull the plug soon, it could become stale over time and in turn ruin the return for Emma, who has too much talent to be left on the side lines.