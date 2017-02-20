WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: February 20th, 2017

The fallout of what happened last week is what makes Raw a must-watch.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 20 Feb 2017, 10:41 IST

Owens should give answers

WWE returns to the Staples Center in Los Angeles this Monday Night for the latest episode of Raw. With Fastlane around the corner, the Monday Night Raw roster could be feeling the heat to deliver big time and ‘big’ is the key word for this week’s show as well.

WWE has booked a ‘big’ match involving two big men for the show and they have pushed it heavily in the build-up to this episode.

Apart from this, the fallout of some brilliant booking decisions that WWE pulled off last week will also make this week’s Raw interesting. As always, we are going to break down the potential segments in this Monday Night Raw preview piece.

#5 The Big Match

The ‘Big’ match

As mentioned in the introduction, WWE has booked a big match for this week. Braun Strowman will be facing off against Big Show on the show, and it has managed to capture the attention of the WWE Universe.

Big Show has surprised everyone with his transformation and his match at WrestleMania could mean that WWE gives him the upper hand over Strowman in this bout.

But Strowman has been going through a great phase lately and stopping him at this point would be a waste of momentum as far as WWE is concerned. It is a risky situation for WWE to handle and the way the promotion executes the whole thing will determine the immediate future of both Big Show and Strowman.