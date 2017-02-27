WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: 27th February, 2017

The return of Goldberg, Seth Rollins and much more.

The preview

Monday Night Raw will make their last stop before Fastlane at the Resch Center in Green bay.

While the match card is complete, WWE still has to make some final minute preparations to make the pay-per-view exceed all expectations and Raw will play a huge role in doing so.

Last week, WWE made some bold moves to build up the Fastlane card and all those could provide WWE with a good platform for continuing the stories.

The return of Goldberg and Seth Rollins will be the main highlights and after this, WWE’s build-up of the already-booked matches for Fastlane will also provide Raw with the necessary push that it needs.

In this preview, we are going to take a look at the segments that we could expect from the show.

#5 Seth Rollins returns

Rollins returns this week

The main reason why the debut of Samoa Joe on Raw excelled was because of the attack that he unleashed on Seth Rollins.

Joe took out Rollins and the attack led to an injury to Rollins which might keep him out of action for some time. After being injured, Rollins has been out of the WWE programming and he will be making his return this week around.

Rollins will probably address the attack by Samoa Joe on Monday Night and WWE would have another opportunity to put over both Joe and Triple H as a heel faction. Meanwhile, there is also a possibility of Rollins pulling a swerve on the WWE fans and saying that his injury is healed and that he could face Joe or Hunter at WrestleMania.