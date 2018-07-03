WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: 2nd July, 2018

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW ANALYST Preview

What's next for Bayley and Sasha?

With last week's Raw leaving us with more questions than answers, yet still drawing improved ratings from the previous few weeks, tonight's edition is hotly anticipated as we look for answers in the build-up to what is currently a pretty enigmatic Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Tonight's Raw comes from Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California, and - as per WWE.com - it looks like there may be a theme for the night. Two of the big talking points going into tonight's show are undoubtedly what's next between Bayley and Sasha, and likewise with Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens - both of whom had their respective run-ins last week after being on the same team, although admittedly for variable amounts of time.

After last week's episode saw two unique "friendships" come to an end, WWE asks,

"With friends like these, who needs enemies?"

#5 With friends like these...

Well, probably the biggest moment of last week's Raw came when we finally saw the culmination of what was seemingly months of built up frustration from Bayley towards former best friend Sasha Banks and, well, Bayley snapped. So, what's next for the pair?

Well, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle isn’t about to let the fracturing friendship between the two former champions completely break down as he told both women that they would have to undergo counseling in order to keep their jobs as Raw Superstars.

What will that counseling involve, and will it bring these former friends back from the brink of battle? I guess we'll find out tonight.