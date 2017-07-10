WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: July 10, 2017

A Champion retains, a Champion runs away and a heel turn that we're all been waiting for!

10 Jul 2017

Roman may have lost the match, but he emerged looking incredibly formidable

The first ever Great Balls of Fire PPV is in the books and was it a showcase to behold or what?

Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal title defence against Samoa Joe was as hard hitting as we’d hoped it would be, neither Roman Reigns nor Braun Strowman seems to be finished with one another, Alexa Bliss barely managed to stave off a stiff challenge from Sasha Banks and I think it’s time we get used to seeing the Raw Tag Team Championships around the waists of Sheamus and Cesaro while we’re at it too.

All in all, it was an engaging and entertaining show, replete with talking points, rich in its narratives and given a multitude of possibilities going forward.

To run through just what they may be, join us as we comb through the preview for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

#5 The turning of Roman Reigns

Will Roman continue on this dark path?

For the longest time, the WWE Universe has been clamouring for Roman Reigns to unleash his Dark Side, if you will, and on Great Balls of Fire, he truly did.

Causing his own undoing in the Ambulance match against Braun Strowman, by missing wildly with a Hail Mary attempt at a Spear, Reigns was understandably beside himself when he lost the match despite having his opponents on the ropes.

He then snapped, loading Strowman onto the ambulance before crushing it by backing into a truck at full speed. For all he knew, he could have even killed Strowman with that stunt. (Thankfully, he didn't)

Braun Strowman has indeed brought out an edge to Roman Reigns that he didn't possess before. Now that he has, will this finally be the unleashing of the Big Dog (read, heel turn) that everyone has been waiting for?