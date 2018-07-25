WWE Monday Night Raw Report Card - July 23, 2018

The Big Dog is heading to the main event of SummerSlam...

Monday Night Raw rolled into Dean Ambrose's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio this week (get well soon Dean!) as SummerSlam is just less than a month away. By the end of the night, we were going to know who the opponent would be for Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

History was also made on this edition of Monday Night Raw as Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Vince McMahon kicked off the show with the announcement that there will be an all-women's pay per view this October.

By the end of the night, two more matches were added to the card including Seth Rollins getting another chance at Dolph Ziggler's WWE Intercontinental Championship. The other match was quite interesting as it will be Braun Strowman v. Kevin Owens for the Money In The Bank Briefcase.

As a whole, Raw continues to get better compared to the past couple of months, but that has to be expected with the second biggest pay per view on the horizon. For the first time in this report card series, I will provide an overall show grade on the final slide with a quick recap.

Speaking of grades, the best grade a segment or match can earn is an A+; while the worst grade one can earn is an F. Let's kick things off with the historic announcement.

#5 WWE Evolution will be the first women's only pay per view

The women of the WWE...

The evening kicked off with the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon already in the ring and the entire roster on the stage. He would introduce his daughter Stephanie McMahon and her husband Triple H to come to the ring.

Vince would speak briefly before Triple H took the floor and gave a wonderful speech that was full of emotion to the women of the WWE. You don't see The Game get choked up often, but he did in this segment and it was wonderful to see.

Stephanie would then speak and make the groundbreaking announcement of an all-women's pay per view on October 28th called WWE Evolution; which will include 50 women from the past, present, and future of the women's division.

It was the announcement that many of us were expecting, but it didn't take away from what a tremendous moment this was.

GRADE: A+

