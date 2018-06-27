WWE Monday Night Raw Report Card - June 25, 2018

It was a night of good and bad, find out which segments and matches earned a high grade this week!

Dolph Ziggler took on Seth Rollins in an explosive main event on Raw this week...

The red brand headed out west for Monday Night Raw this week as the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California was the host last night. Fitting how San Diego was the host with the announcement of Rey Mysterio as the pre-order bonus for WWE 2K19 taking place during the first commercial break.

With Money In The Bank in the rearview mirror, the roster is looking ahead to Extreme Rules. The pay per view is only three weeks away and it doesn't seem like they know what to do with the Raw side yet, as evidenced by last night's opening segment.

As has been the case for the past few weeks, Raw was a mixed bag of good and bad sections. There seemed to be better moments on the show than good matches, with the exception of an awesome main event between Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Just like all of my report card articles, the best grade a match or segment can earn is an A+. The worst grade that a match or segment can earn is an F.

Without further ado, let's kick off Raw with... the same way it started last week pretty much.

#1 Kurt Angle and Constable Corbin talk Extreme Rules

Deja Vu from last week?

Monday Night Raw kicked off with Kurt Angle making an announcement about Brock Lesnar, similar to the segment in the middle of last week's show. He claimed that Lesnar didn't like the idea of a multi-man match at Extreme Rules, so it is canceled.

The show will get so much better once the title is off of Lesnar. For that announcement... GRADE: F

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley came out, just like last week, to jaw at each other. I must say that I am loving the interactions between Lashley and Reigns and if it leads to a match at Extreme Rules, I'm excited to see where the feud can go.

For the interactions between Lashley and Reigns... GRADE: A

Also just like last week, The Revival came out to interrupt. It led to a repeat tag match that was better than last week. It was nice surprise seeing Roman getting caught in a roll-up to lose the match. Afterward, Lashley would gloat at the fact that Reigns got pinned.

This not only helped The Revival get some much-needed momentum, it's creating a great feud between Lashley and Reigns. For the match... GRADE: B+