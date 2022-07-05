WWE RAW Results: Big title rematch announced for SummerSlam; Losing streak ends - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (July 4th, 2022)

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley kicked off the RAW after Money in the Bank and was celebrating his title win when Theory interrupted him. The new Mr. Money in the Bank Theory made his way to the ring as the crowd chanted, "you suck."

Theory taunted Lashley and said that he was going 'straight to the top' with the contract before mentioning that management booked him a rematch for the US Title at SummerSlam. Lashley said that Theory wouldn't even make it to SummerSlam before the latter attacked the champ with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Lashley fought back and hit a big slam before Theory retreated.

WWE RAW Results (July 4, 2022):

Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest)

Rey started the match against Finn, but Dominik tagged in early on and got a dropkick in on Balor. Damian tagged in and was sent outside before Rey hit him with a seated senton from the apron.

Priest got back in the ring and took control of the match with a big strike. After a break on RAW, Rey countered a big move and got a DDT on Damian before getting a near fall off a senton.

The Mysterios got a Double 619 but failed to get the pin. Finn was handed a chair behind the referee's back, and Rey fell down and acted as if he got hit before the referee disqualified The Judgment Day.

Results: Rey & Dominik Mysterio def. Judgment Day via DQ

Grade: B

The Miz was backstage and asked Logan Paul to accept his offer to start a tag team, or the A-Lister will be "relentless."

"@LoganPaul, accept my offer and we will become WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions. But if you don't, I will be relentless. I will make you earn everything and you will be humbled."

The Street Profits were hosting a party earlier in the day, and The Alpha Academy came in to ruin their fun. They were about to have a hot dog eating contest later on in the show.

Judgment Day beat up Rey Mysterio backstage before we headed back to the ring.

AJ Styles vs. The Miz on RAW

Styles took control of the match early on and sent Miz outside before landing a Phenomenal Forearm. After the break, Miz sent Styles into the turnbuckles before getting a near fall off a DDT.

Miz tried to lock in the Figure-Four Leglock, but AJ broke out of the hold and got yet another Phenomenal Forearm before getting the win.

Result: AJ Styles def. The Miz

Ciampa attacked AJ Styles after the match, but Styles managed to recover and hit a Pele Kick. AJ was about to take Ciampa out, but The Miz came back with the Skull Crushing Finale and took him down.

Grade: C

New SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan was out next and thanked the crowd for supporting her through the years. Natalya came out and said that she wanted a title shot because it was thanks to her that Liv was able to beat Ronda Rousey.

Carmella came out and joined them in the ring and, after a bit of banter, joined Natalya as she attacked Morgan. Bianca Belair ran out to make the save before Adam Pearce booked a tag match between the champs and the challengers.

Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan vs. Carmella & Natalya on RAW

Carmella and Belair kicked off the match, and Morgan and Natalya were tagged in after the break. Nattie got a Sharpshooter locked in, but Morgan broke out and tagged Belair by grabbing the RAW Women's Champion's hair.

Bianca was dominating for a bit but was isolated by the heels, and Carmella sent her into the steel steps. In the ring, Liv came back in with the Oblivion on Natalya and picked up the win.

Result: Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan def. Carmella & Natalya

Grade: B-

We got another cryptic vignette, presumably for Edge, before Seth Rollins was out on RAW.

Seth Rollins vs. Ezekiel on RAW

We saw footage from the party earlier where Ezekiel accidentally sprayed ketchup on Rollins' attire, setting up this match. Rollins unloaded on Ezekiel right off the bat before taking a German suplex and being sent outside and into the timekeeper's area.





THIS GOES OUT TO ALL MY ZEKES OUT THERE!

After a break on RAW, Ezekiel dodged a superplex and hit a rope-assisted powerbomb. Zeke got the backslide for a near fall, but Rollins came back with the stomp and picked up the win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Ezekiel

Rollins was on his way out but came back to attack Ezekiel. However, Riddle came out of nowhere and got the RKO on him.

Grade: B

We saw the hotdog eating competition, and Akira Tozawa walked away with the win over the bigger guys.

Alpha Academy & Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley & Street Profits on RAW

Dawkins and Theory kicked off the match, and Mr. Money in the Bank took control of the match early on. Otis tagged in, and Dawkins was isolated before Gable came in as well. Dawkins was finally able to make the tag to Ford, who hit a standing moonsault on Otis and took out Theory with some big moves.

Lashley was finally tagged in, and he cleared the ring before knocking Gable around in the ring. A big brawl broke out, and Gable almost got the win on Lashley off a rollup. Otis took a frog splash from Ford before Lashley got the spear and picked up the win.

Result: Bobby Lashley & Street Profits def. The Alpha Academy & Austin Theory

Grade: B-

Gunther vs. R-Truth on RAW

R-Truth was out celebrating the Fourth of July when Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser showed up to wreck his night.

Gunther and Truth headed for a match, and the Intercontinental Champion got a big boot and a powerbomb before picking up the quick win.

Result: Gunther def. R-Truth

Grade: D

Alexa Bliss was backstage and said that she was happy for Liv, but it made her want to pursue a title as well.

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch - No Hold's Barred match on RAW

Lynch piled up chairs and set up a table before the match even began, and Asuka came in with a trash can as well. Asuka tossed the trash can at Becky as the match started and tried to suplex her into a pile of chairs. Becky got the counter and sent Asuka into a pile of chairs before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Asuka was still taking a beating at ringside but pulled out an umbrella from under the ring and beat up Becky with it. Asuka got the green mist, but Lynch blocked it with the umbrella. Becky and Asuka both headed to the top rope, and Lynch managed to get the manhandle slam through a table before getting the win. Becky Lynch finally broke her losing streak.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Asuka

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

We saw the fallout from Money in the Bank with Theory announcing a title rematch at SummerSlam while Liv won her first match as SmackDown Women's Champion on RAW. Lashley got a big win over Theory while AJ Styles was attacked by Ciampa yet again on tonight's RAW.

