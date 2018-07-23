Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Monday Night Raw preview (July 23rd 2018)

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.95K   //    23 Jul 2018, 22:40 IST

Paul Heyman will be present on Raw tonight
Monday Night Raw is live from the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio tonight and has become a highly anticipated episode of the show since WWE announced last week that Commissioner Stephanie McMahon would be making a "historic announcement" as part of the show.

The Raw Tag Team Championships will be on the line tonight as well since Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt have cashed in their rematch clause for the Championships against The B Team.

Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns will collide once again in an Extreme Rules rematch, this time their match has the added stipulation that the winner will take on Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam next month.

#1 That historic announcement

What will Stephanie announce on Raw?
WWE has definitely got the WWE Universe talking over the past few days after they revealed that Stephanie McMahon would be live on Raw tonight to deliver a huge announcement. Of course, there are a number of things that The Commissioner could announce tonight, including Women's Tag Team Championships, An All Women's pay-per-view for the first time or even a change of General Manager.

Right now it is unknown as to what the announcement will be, but the ones listed above seem to be the favorites among the WWE Universe. Given the fact that Ronda Rousey won't be on Raw tonight due to suspension, it will be interesting to see if the announcement has anything to do with her recently announced Championship match at SummerSlam.

